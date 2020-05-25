Sign up
Photo 1554
Bluebird at the Feeder!
Rained most of the day, so didn't really get out. Tried, but got rained on, so just had to stay inside.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th May 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
