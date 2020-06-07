Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1567
Snowy Egret, Struttiin Her Stuff!
At least I think it's the lady, as there was another one with it's hair (feathers) all raised up and chasing this one around. Figured that one must have been the male. Either way, this one was sure proud to be out walking after the rain.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
7th June 2020 3:34pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a beauty prancing around - really well focused.
June 8th, 2020
