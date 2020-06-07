Previous
Snowy Egret, Struttiin Her Stuff! by rickster549
Photo 1567

Snowy Egret, Struttiin Her Stuff!

At least I think it's the lady, as there was another one with it's hair (feathers) all raised up and chasing this one around. Figured that one must have been the male. Either way, this one was sure proud to be out walking after the rain.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Milanie ace
What a beauty prancing around - really well focused.
June 8th, 2020  
