Pileated Woodpecker Making Holes! by rickster549
Photo 1568

Pileated Woodpecker Making Holes!

This guy was busy contributing to all of the holes that were already in this tree.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Really like their pointed little head - wonderful against those leaves.
June 9th, 2020  
