Previous
Next
A New Canvas! by rickster549
Photo 1589

A New Canvas!

Have found a lot of rocks painted up, but today was a first. They had painted magnolia leaves and started hiding them around. I found a couple of them, but then sort of got distracted after that.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise