Photo 1589
A New Canvas!
Have found a lot of rocks painted up, but today was a first. They had painted magnolia leaves and started hiding them around. I found a couple of them, but then sort of got distracted after that.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2020 9:43am
Tags
misc-rick365
