Mom Was Back at the Nest Today! by rickster549
Photo 1590

Mom Was Back at the Nest Today!

Mom was busy feeding the little one today. She had just taken a break and they both peaked up for just a second, and I was actually ready for the shot.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Anne Pancella ace
Very nice.
July 1st, 2020  
