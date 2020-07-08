Previous
Osprey Baby Has Left the Nest! by rickster549
Osprey Baby Has Left the Nest!

Was surprised this morning when I approached the nest. Saw the little one off on another tree looking around and checking things out. After several short flights around, it headed back up to the nest, after chasing mom off of her perch.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Do the osprey then leave mom and go totally on their own in a short while?
July 9th, 2020  
