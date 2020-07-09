Sign up
Photo 1599
Mr Cardinal Doing I Don't Know What!
Not sure what this guy was doing. At first I thought it was injured, but as I kept watching, he finally got up and started doing a little more scratching and preening, so knew he was ok. And then, off he went.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5339
photos
145
followers
35
following
438% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
Looks like he might be hot, breathing out of his mouth.
July 10th, 2020
