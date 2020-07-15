Baby Osprey was Away From the Nest!

The baby was out from the nest this morning. It sort of looked like it was watching the water for a fish to swim by, but it never left for a dive. Walked away for a little bit and came back by, and there was mom, sitting up there with it, with a pretty good size piece of fish in her claw. And the next thing I noticed, they had flown back to the nest. They sit up there for a little bit, and then mom took off with the fish. Guess that might be some sort of training for the little one, but maybe just to get away for a little time of her own.