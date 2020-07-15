Previous
Baby Osprey was Away From the Nest! by rickster549
Baby Osprey was Away From the Nest!

The baby was out from the nest this morning. It sort of looked like it was watching the water for a fish to swim by, but it never left for a dive. Walked away for a little bit and came back by, and there was mom, sitting up there with it, with a pretty good size piece of fish in her claw. And the next thing I noticed, they had flown back to the nest. They sit up there for a little bit, and then mom took off with the fish. Guess that might be some sort of training for the little one, but maybe just to get away for a little time of her own.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
It sure doesn't take them long to grow up! He's pretty good size already. It's interesting to read about their interaction.
July 16th, 2020  
