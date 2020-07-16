Sign up
Photo 1606
Couldn't Get This One to Turn Around!
Just couldn't get this guy to give me a frontal view. Just kept flying around and would always land in this direction.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5360
photos
146
followers
35
following
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th July 2020 10:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
Elizabeth
ace
Nice shot of the delicate wings.
July 17th, 2020
Milanie
ace
They learned that from the ones up here! Great detail on those wings.
July 17th, 2020
