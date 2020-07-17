Sign up
Golden Silk Orb-Weaver!
Just glad this guy was high enough above the trail to not get in my face. They do build at lower levels, so you really have to watch, or you'll get a face full.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
15th July 2020 10:24am
misc-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
These are big spiders!! Beautiful capture
July 18th, 2020
