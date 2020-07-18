Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1608
First Attempt at the Comet!
Think there was just too much light on the horizon and right there in front of me to get a better shot. Will have to try to find a darker spot.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5366
photos
146
followers
35
following
440% complete
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Latest from all albums
1852
1606
1903
1853
1607
1904
1854
1608
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2020 8:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
But you Can see the comet!
July 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
You got it--awesome!
July 19th, 2020
