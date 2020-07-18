Previous
First Attempt at the Comet! by rickster549
Photo 1608

First Attempt at the Comet!

Think there was just too much light on the horizon and right there in front of me to get a better shot. Will have to try to find a darker spot.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rick

Milanie ace
But you Can see the comet!
July 19th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
You got it--awesome!
July 19th, 2020  
