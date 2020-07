Sorry for the Yuck!

This was the other critter that I mentioned in yesterdays post that was sitting on the rail. This guy was about 4.5 to 5 foot long and it was on the railing, the entire length. (the snake, not the railing. :-) ) Tried to get a more head on shot, but when I tried to go in front of it, it turned off of the railing and started heading down into the bushes. So always check out the railings before you put your hands down.