Previous
Next
And Away I Go! by rickster549
Photo 1612

And Away I Go!

This was the take off of the osprey that was sitting in the tree. It dove down to the water, but just skimmed across it but never did splash into it trying to make a catch.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wow - you were definitely ready. He hasn't quite got the fishing technique down yet though poor guy.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise