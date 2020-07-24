Previous
Passion Flower in the Orange Tree! by rickster549
Photo 1614

Passion Flower in the Orange Tree!

Was lad to see a few of these blooms growing in the orange tree, especially after the ladies of the park, decided that the Passion Flower was an invasive plant and had to pull all of them up. Not so sure about that.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
