Passion Flower in the Orange Tree!
Was lad to see a few of these blooms growing in the orange tree, especially after the ladies of the park, decided that the Passion Flower was an invasive plant and had to pull all of them up. Not so sure about that.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th July 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers-rick365
