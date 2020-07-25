Sign up
Photo 1615
Flames of the Afternoon!
Getting ready for some cheeseburgers this evening. Got the fire going and then decided that I needed to get a shot of the flames. Just a little something different. :-)
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5387
photos
149
followers
36
following
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1859
1613
1910
1860
1614
1911
1861
1615
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th July 2020 4:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
Love fire shots. Nice shot!
July 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
This one I didn't guess was yours :) Really nice capture of those flames.
July 26th, 2020
