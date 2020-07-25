Previous
Flames of the Afternoon! by rickster549
Photo 1615

Flames of the Afternoon!

Getting ready for some cheeseburgers this evening. Got the fire going and then decided that I needed to get a shot of the flames. Just a little something different. :-)
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
PhylM-S ace
Love fire shots. Nice shot!
July 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
This one I didn't guess was yours :) Really nice capture of those flames.
July 26th, 2020  
