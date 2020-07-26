Previous
Oh Boy, I'm at the Park! by rickster549
Photo 1616

Oh Boy, I'm at the Park!

Just happened to see this car driving in and noted the dog hanging out of the window, so tried a little panning action. Fortunately it wasn't going to fast, so think it turned out fairly well.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Rick

Milanie ace
I'm impressed. You'd think the car was standing still. Nice job.
July 27th, 2020  
