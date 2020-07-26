Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1616
Oh Boy, I'm at the Park!
Just happened to see this car driving in and noted the dog hanging out of the window, so tried a little panning action. Fortunately it wasn't going to fast, so think it turned out fairly well.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5390
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th July 2020 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
I'm impressed. You'd think the car was standing still. Nice job.
July 27th, 2020
