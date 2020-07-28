Sign up
Monarch Butterfly!
Had a great day with these guys and other butterflys. They seemed to be everywhere. Just couldn't get these guys to put those wings down.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5396
photos
151
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2020 9:44am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous!
July 29th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful monarch shot - and nice detail on the flower. Still haven't seen any head this way.
July 29th, 2020
