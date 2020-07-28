Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1618

Monarch Butterfly!

Had a great day with these guys and other butterflys. They seemed to be everywhere. Just couldn't get these guys to put those wings down.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Rick

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous!
July 29th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful monarch shot - and nice detail on the flower. Still haven't seen any head this way.
July 29th, 2020  
