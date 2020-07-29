Previous
Trumpet Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1619

Trumpet Flower!

Like these flowers, but sometimes, they just don't present themselves in the best position and you almost have to lay down on your back to get a shot. This one was close to that, but managed to get in on my knees.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
I have the same issue with a tree. You captured this well. Great tones.
July 30th, 2020  
