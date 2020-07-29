Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1619
Trumpet Flower!
Like these flowers, but sometimes, they just don't present themselves in the best position and you almost have to lay down on your back to get a shot. This one was close to that, but managed to get in on my knees.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5399
photos
150
followers
36
following
443% complete
View this month »
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Latest from all albums
1863
1617
1914
1864
1618
1915
1865
1619
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2020 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
I have the same issue with a tree. You captured this well. Great tones.
July 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close