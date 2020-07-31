Sign up
Photo 1621
Incoming!!!
Not sure if there was enough room on the flower, but looked like the second one was coming on in, regardless.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th July 2020 9:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers-rick365
