Bee and Prickly Sphere! by rickster549
Photo 1622

Bee and Prickly Sphere!

Yeah, I know that y'all have indicated what these things are, but just couldn't find it in time for the posting. But the bee surely seemed to like them.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Rick

Milanie ace
They're button balls I think. I use to see loads of bees and butterflies on them - haven't seen any this year. Nice close-up of the bee.
August 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
It may just be me, but that looks like a Covid ball ;-P
Terrific capture!
August 2nd, 2020  
