Bug! by rickster549
Photo 1630

Bug!

No idea what this one is. Just happened to see it as I was walking by and got a couple of shots. Sure need that macro lens. :-)
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Rick

Nick ace
Odd looking bug. I've just won a second hand macro lens in an online auction and will be collecting it next weekend. I'm really excited to see what results I get when I use it.
August 10th, 2020  
