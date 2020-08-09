Sign up
Photo 1630
Bug!
No idea what this one is. Just happened to see it as I was walking by and got a couple of shots. Sure need that macro lens. :-)
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5430
photos
149
followers
36
following
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1923
1924
1874
1628
1925
1875
1629
1630
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2020 10:48am
Tags
misc-rick365
Nick
ace
Odd looking bug. I've just won a second hand macro lens in an online auction and will be collecting it next weekend. I'm really excited to see what results I get when I use it.
August 10th, 2020
