Half of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Half of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Not sure how this one was flying, with all of the missing wing, but it sure seemed to do pretty well.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
