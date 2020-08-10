Sign up
Photo 1631
Half of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Not sure how this one was flying, with all of the missing wing, but it sure seemed to do pretty well.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5435
photos
148
followers
36
following
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th August 2020 9:42am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
