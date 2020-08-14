Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1635
Don't get in My Way, or I'll Run You Over!
So it seemed that this Egret's mission was to get to the gentleman that was throwing the cast net. He was hoping for some free handouts. Unfortunately, the net came up empty, for this run.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5447
photos
146
followers
37
following
447% complete
View this month »
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
Latest from all albums
1929
1879
1930
1880
1634
1931
1881
1635
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th August 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I hope he is not lost. Nice clear capture.
August 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
It seems so funny to see them walking on a pier like that - just like they're people. Hope he was eventually successful in finding free food.
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close