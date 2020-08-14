Previous
Don't get in My Way, or I'll Run You Over! by rickster549
Don't get in My Way, or I'll Run You Over!

So it seemed that this Egret's mission was to get to the gentleman that was throwing the cast net. He was hoping for some free handouts. Unfortunately, the net came up empty, for this run.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Rick

Rick
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I hope he is not lost. Nice clear capture.
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It seems so funny to see them walking on a pier like that - just like they're people. Hope he was eventually successful in finding free food.
August 15th, 2020  
