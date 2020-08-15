Sign up
Pileated Woodpecker, Playing Hide and Seek!
This guy was making it really hard to get a shot. He would pop up for just a second and then go back behind the limb.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th August 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific shot,
August 16th, 2020
