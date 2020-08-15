Previous
Pileated Woodpecker, Playing Hide and Seek! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker, Playing Hide and Seek!

This guy was making it really hard to get a shot. He would pop up for just a second and then go back behind the limb.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Terrific shot,
August 16th, 2020  
