Photo 1637
Egret in the Pine!
Had tried to get this guy while it was in the pond, but it wouldn't have that, so it had to take off for the tree. Just wasn't ready for in flight part of it, so had to settle for the tree shot.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th August 2020 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That's a pretty combination with the pine tree - I've never caught one anywhere but in or almost in the water.
August 17th, 2020
