Previous
Next
Egret in the Pine! by rickster549
Photo 1637

Egret in the Pine!

Had tried to get this guy while it was in the pond, but it wouldn't have that, so it had to take off for the tree. Just wasn't ready for in flight part of it, so had to settle for the tree shot.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's a pretty combination with the pine tree - I've never caught one anywhere but in or almost in the water.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise