Photo 1651
Lizard in a Blanket!
Not sure if this guy was trying to cover up or put on it's protective mask. Just hadn't seen one with this much sheded skin.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
