Photo 1652
Cicada With It's Wings!
Pulled this one from the archives, as the weather wasn't cooperating today. Found this guy on the driveway, but it wasn't moving, so decided to try for a few shots.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5498
photos
146
followers
36
following
452% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd August 2020 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Super close up
September 1st, 2020
