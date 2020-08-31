Previous
Cicada With It's Wings! by rickster549
Cicada With It's Wings!

Pulled this one from the archives, as the weather wasn't cooperating today. Found this guy on the driveway, but it wasn't moving, so decided to try for a few shots.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Super close up
September 1st, 2020  
