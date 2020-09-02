Sign up
Photo 1654
Blue Heron With a Mouthfull!
Couldn't get the jab, but did get a few shots as this guy was trying to get the fish turned around for the swallow. Right after this, the head went back and down the fish went. That's all folks. :-)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2020 9:18am
Tags
birds-rick365
