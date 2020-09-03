Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1655
Fishermen on the Beach!
Busy place for the fisherman today. Really like those carts that they pull on the beach. Think the guy in between the two walking, spotted me getting a shot, as it sure seemed like he was giving me the evil eye.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5507
photos
146
followers
36
following
453% complete
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1899
1653
1950
1900
1654
1951
1901
1655
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd September 2020 9:16am
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Haha, busy place to fish .
September 4th, 2020
