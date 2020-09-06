Previous
Shells Everywhere! by rickster549
Shells Everywhere!

Another shot from the beach the other day. There were quite a few piles of shells around on the beach. A lot of them were actually in good shape.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Rick

Milanie ace
I'd say the greater majority of them are in excellent shape - not even a chip. Made a nice shot.
September 7th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Are you the lucky one?! I would love to be picking through those at the shore! We rarely get shells! Fabulous!
September 7th, 2020  
