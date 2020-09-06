Sign up
Photo 1658
Shells Everywhere!
Another shot from the beach the other day. There were quite a few piles of shells around on the beach. A lot of them were actually in good shape.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5516
photos
150
followers
36
following
7
2
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
3rd September 2020 8:17am
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
I'd say the greater majority of them are in excellent shape - not even a chip. Made a nice shot.
September 7th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Are you the lucky one?! I would love to be picking through those at the shore! We rarely get shells! Fabulous!
September 7th, 2020
