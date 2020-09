Dragonflys Hooked Together!

Wasn't quite sure how the dragonfly's would be attached when I would see them flying around as a pair. These two actually landed and sat there for a short time. You'll notice on the blue one, that it almost looks like a clamp at the end of the abdomen, and that grabs behind the head of the other one. Guess they might be laying eggs in the water, as the back one was continually sticking the abdomen down into the water.