Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1660
Web or 78RPM Record Album!
Might be showing my age, but it does sort of remind me of an old record album. Of course, there might be some bad skips if it was a record. Just wish I could catch it when there was a lot of moisture on it like someone we all know.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5522
photos
151
followers
36
following
454% complete
View this month »
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Latest from all albums
1954
1658
1955
1905
1659
1956
1906
1660
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th September 2020 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
It's definitely not a 45 or 33 so I'm going with a 78 - (incredible tight and perfect web)
September 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
You found a really well made web - and I can definitely relate to the old 78rpm records - still might be one or two of my favorites around here :)
September 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close