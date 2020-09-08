Previous
Next
Web or 78RPM Record Album! by rickster549
Photo 1660

Web or 78RPM Record Album!

Might be showing my age, but it does sort of remind me of an old record album. Of course, there might be some bad skips if it was a record. Just wish I could catch it when there was a lot of moisture on it like someone we all know.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
It's definitely not a 45 or 33 so I'm going with a 78 - (incredible tight and perfect web)
September 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
You found a really well made web - and I can definitely relate to the old 78rpm records - still might be one or two of my favorites around here :)
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise