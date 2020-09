More Rain!

Went out for a little bit, which was between showers, but had only been down on the pier for a couple of minutes and once again you could hear the rain coming through the woods, so bagged the camera up and headed for the car. Then the bottom fell out. This was from inside of the car. Didn't realize that there was a man walking up the trail as I shot this. He had a dog, and was getting drenched. Be glad to get some clear skys.