Photo 1666
A Lot of Fungi
Guess with all of this rain, this stuff is really taking off. Wish I had zoomed out a little more to see how much it really was compared to the tree that it was growing in.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
14th September 2020 9:55am
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing
September 15th, 2020
