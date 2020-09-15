Sign up
Photo 1667
Some Sort of Weed Flower!
Thought it was a dandelion, but with this color, not sure about that.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th September 2020 9:25am
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
H-m-m. I'll be checking to see if anyone can identify it - never seen that color. Maybe if it fully blossomed out we'd recognize it.
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice wild flower. Never seen his either.
September 16th, 2020
