Previous
Next
Some Sort of Weed Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1667

Some Sort of Weed Flower!

Thought it was a dandelion, but with this color, not sure about that.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
H-m-m. I'll be checking to see if anyone can identify it - never seen that color. Maybe if it fully blossomed out we'd recognize it.
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice wild flower. Never seen his either.
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise