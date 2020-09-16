Previous
Ducks Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 1668

Ducks Taking a Break!

Saw these guys at one of the boat ramps this morning. They seemed to be trying to get a snooze, but some guy with the camera kept making noise and they couldn't go to sleep. Not sure what these are. Normally don't see them at my usual sites.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Dow dare you waking them up lol. Nice capture.
September 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What pretty coloring these ducks have.
September 17th, 2020  
