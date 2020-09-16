Sign up
Ducks Taking a Break!
Saw these guys at one of the boat ramps this morning. They seemed to be trying to get a snooze, but some guy with the camera kept making noise and they couldn't go to sleep. Not sure what these are. Normally don't see them at my usual sites.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
2
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
16th September 2020 9:01am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Dow dare you waking them up lol. Nice capture.
September 17th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What pretty coloring these ducks have.
September 17th, 2020
