Previous
Next
Loud Mouth Crows! by rickster549
Photo 1688

Loud Mouth Crows!

First saw this guy over in the mud puddle, but when I was about ready to shoot, it flew up to this post and started to squawk. Just didn't manage to get it with the mouth open.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise