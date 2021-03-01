Sign up
Photo 1834
Mandarin Pier with Some Fog!
Was still a little foggy when got down to this area. Lots of sailboats over there.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6047
photos
174
followers
42
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Latest from all albums
2079
1833
2130
2080
1834
2131
2081
1835
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th February 2021 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
This is a neat area you haven't shown us before - sure loads of tall masts - quite colorful.
March 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
