Previous
Next
Mandarin Pier with Some Fog! by rickster549
Photo 1834

Mandarin Pier with Some Fog!

Was still a little foggy when got down to this area. Lots of sailboats over there.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is a neat area you haven't shown us before - sure loads of tall masts - quite colorful.
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise