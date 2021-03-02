Previous
Empty Pier! by rickster549
Photo 1835

Empty Pier!

Couldn't believe that there was no one out on the pier. This is my normal sunset pier.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
No sunset - no people I guess. Has quite a different look during the day
March 3rd, 2021  
