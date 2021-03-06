Previous
The Barred Owl Before All of the Antics! by rickster549
The Barred Owl Before All of the Antics!

This was the Barred Owl that I've shown the last couple of days. This was right after I found it. After a couple of shots here, it then turned and started giving me the different poses that I've posted.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture and such lovely light.
March 7th, 2021  
Milanie ace
I think the owls you find (or owl) are so neat looking. You two are becoming buddies
March 7th, 2021  
