Photo 1839
The Barred Owl Before All of the Antics!
This was the Barred Owl that I've shown the last couple of days. This was right after I found it. After a couple of shots here, it then turned and started giving me the different poses that I've posted.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6059
photos
176
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2021 3:37pm
Tags
birds-rick365
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture and such lovely light.
March 7th, 2021
Milanie
ace
I think the owls you find (or owl) are so neat looking. You two are becoming buddies
March 7th, 2021
