One More Owl Shot! by rickster549
Photo 1840

One More Owl Shot!

Went down to see if I could find the Great Horned Owl in the nest, but looks like it was just a fluke that I saw it for a couple of days in that old tree trunk. Been down there several times since I first saw it and haven't seen it since. So had to stop by my other Owl spot and wouldn't you know it, there was the Barred Owl sitting up near the same spot that I got it the other day. And today it flew a couple of times, but I was able to follow it and continue to get a few different shots. At least this one almost had it's eyes open.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous detail. Love the composition.
March 8th, 2021  
