Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1841
Flower!
Think this was some kind of dandelion. It was just growing out in the middle of the grass. Just happened to have some sort of small insect on it.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6065
photos
177
followers
42
following
504% complete
View this month »
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
Latest from all albums
2085
1839
2136
2086
1840
2137
2087
1841
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2021 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful colors and dof
March 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cool capture!
March 9th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great focus with bug bonus !
March 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close