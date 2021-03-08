Previous
Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1841

Flower!

Think this was some kind of dandelion. It was just growing out in the middle of the grass. Just happened to have some sort of small insect on it.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful colors and dof
March 9th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Cool capture!
March 9th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great focus with bug bonus !
March 9th, 2021  
