Photo 1849
Flower!
Think this may be a petunia but not totally sure.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6089
photos
180
followers
42
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th March 2021 11:00am
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty! My knowledge is so poor in regards to all those flowers. I did asked my app and it say the same: petunia. They may do well in my yard...going to look into this
March 17th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Really pretty color - nothing like that here yet.
March 17th, 2021
