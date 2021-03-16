Previous
Next
Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1849

Flower!

Think this may be a petunia but not totally sure.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty! My knowledge is so poor in regards to all those flowers. I did asked my app and it say the same: petunia. They may do well in my yard...going to look into this
March 17th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Really pretty color - nothing like that here yet.
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise