A Little Panning Action! by rickster549
Photo 1850

A Little Panning Action!

Trying the panning operation again. Especially, since I'm not seeing a whole lot of birds around right now. Not sure what they were looking for, but there was a guy in the back window with binoculars checking things out.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh. yeah, I see him. Nice shot
March 18th, 2021  
