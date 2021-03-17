Sign up
A Little Panning Action!
Trying the panning operation again. Especially, since I'm not seeing a whole lot of birds around right now. Not sure what they were looking for, but there was a guy in the back window with binoculars checking things out.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
17th March 2021 12:05pm
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh. yeah, I see him. Nice shot
March 18th, 2021
