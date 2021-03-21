Sign up
Photo 1854
Mr Cardinal Munching Out!
Didn't get out much today, due to the weather, so fortunately, this guy visited the feeder out back.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2021 5:32pm
Tags
birds-rick365
