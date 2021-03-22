Sign up
Photo 1855
Fox Squirrel Hanging On!
This guy has made our local neighborhood paper. It is a fox squirrel, which I believe that they are not very common around here and it was a surprise to see it.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
8
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
22nd March 2021 12:22pm
squirrels-rick365
