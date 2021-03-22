Previous
Fox Squirrel Hanging On! by rickster549
Fox Squirrel Hanging On!

This guy has made our local neighborhood paper. It is a fox squirrel, which I believe that they are not very common around here and it was a surprise to see it.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Rick

