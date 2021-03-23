Sign up
Photo 1856
Some Sort of Weed Flower!
Another one that I'm not sure of, but pretty sure it's some sort of weed blooming. It's all out in the grassy areas. It has a very small bloom so had to shoot it with the macro lens.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
6110
photos
182
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd March 2021 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
And aren't those buds adorable - terrific focusing
March 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
Love your focus and dof
March 24th, 2021
