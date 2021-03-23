Previous
Some Sort of Weed Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1856

Some Sort of Weed Flower!

Another one that I'm not sure of, but pretty sure it's some sort of weed blooming. It's all out in the grassy areas. It has a very small bloom so had to shoot it with the macro lens.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
And aren't those buds adorable - terrific focusing
March 24th, 2021  
amyK ace
Love your focus and dof
March 24th, 2021  
