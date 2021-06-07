Previous
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1932

Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Finally got one to sit down for a spell and not flap those wings.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely shot
June 8th, 2021  
