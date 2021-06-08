Sign up
Photo 1933
Young Bald Eagle Flyover!
Saw this guy flying around this morning and actually was flying around with an Osprey. Don't think you see that every day.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
6341
photos
185
followers
44
following
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th June 2021 11:22am
Privacy
Tags
birds-rick365
