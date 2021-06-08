Previous
Young Bald Eagle Flyover! by rickster549
Young Bald Eagle Flyover!

Saw this guy flying around this morning and actually was flying around with an Osprey. Don't think you see that every day.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
