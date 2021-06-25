Previous
Found Another Magnolia Bloom! by rickster549
Found Another Magnolia Bloom!

Found another bloom that I could almost get to and that was pretty much open.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Rick

rickster549
Rick
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome find. Nice to see it open, the center is so pretty.
June 26th, 2021  
